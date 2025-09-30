SOCAR Green Rolling Up Its Sleeves To Develop Cutting-Edge Technologies

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)SOCAR Green company is works on the development of cutting-edge technologies, Elchin Targuliyev, a solar and wind energy expert of SOCAR Green, said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

He noted that the projects in question include biofuels, HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil), SAF (sustainable aviation fuel), and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies.

"Currently, these areas are primarily in the research stage. For example, for HVO, the main challenge is collecting used cooking oils. Since there are no regulations requiring the collection of such oils, the volumes collected do not yet make the project commercially viable. As for SAF, the main obstacle is the high initial investment cost. Therefore, we are negotiating with airlines to secure long-term offtake commitments (purchase agreements) for this technology," he explained.

As articulated by the SOCAR Green spokesperson, the current economic feasibility of CCUS remains suboptimal, rendering it prohibitively costly and not yet positioned for commercial scalability.



"However, in light of SOCAR's extensive inventory of depleted wells, we are evaluating the feasibility of repurposing these assets into carbon sequestration sites. These wells could therefore function as carbon sequestration repositories for enterprises on both a national and global scale.



All of these domains are currently entrenched in the research and evaluation paradigm, yet it is evident that each solution must be both economically viable and technologically robust," Targuliyev underscored.

Founded in 2024, SOCAR Green operates as a fully-owned entity under the umbrella of SOCAR, a multinational energy conglomerate based in Azerbaijan. At the vanguard of the country's shift towards sustainable energy paradigms, SOCAR Green spearheads the execution of eco-friendly energy strategies, encompassing extensive solar, wind, and green hydrogen ventures. By leveraging synergistic collaborations with global frontrunners in the renewable energy sector, SOCAR Green bolsters Azerbaijan's dedication to fulfilling its national climate objectives while enhancing its role in the overarching framework of global sustainability initiatives.