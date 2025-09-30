Uzbekistan Stresses Merit Of Media Education As Strategic Priority

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Media education is becoming a strategic priority, Vice-Rector for Science and Innovation at the University of Journalism and Mass Communications of Uzbekistan Nozima Muratova said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on the topic "Digital Transformation and Media", Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum will become a platform for new ideas and initiatives - ideas that will breathe fresh energy into cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and contribute to the development of the global media sphere," she explained.

In her analysis, emerging technologies and digital ecosystems have fundamentally transformed our epistemological frameworks regarding news consumption, public discourse, and global comprehension.



Within this paradigm, journalism transcends its traditional role as a mere catalyst for transformation; it has evolved into the bedrock of credibility, enduring viability, and societal advancement.

"This is precisely why media education is becoming a strategic priority. In the 21st century, media literacy is not a luxury or an additional skill, but a basic necessity for every citizen. However, for future journalists, this isn't enough. They must master digital tools, learn to analyze big data, and verify facts amid constant information noise - all while remaining true to ethical principles and humanistic values," Muratova noted.