Azerbaijan's Shamakhi To Debut International Barbecue Festival

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Shamakhi in Azerbaijan, which has recently turned into a hotbed of unforgettable happenings and celebrations, is set to roll out the red carpet for the International Barbecue Festival this year, Trend reports.

On October 4 and 5, the quaint village of Meysari in Shamakhi will become a vibrant tapestry of flavors, hosting the inaugural International Barbecue Festival in the heart of Azerbaijan.

The festival is organized with the support of the Shamakhi Executive Authority, the Nasimi Baghlari (Nasimi Gardens) complex, the Abgora restaurant, and international culinary judge Sahib-David Israfilov (Don David).

The festival will feature participation from World Barbecue Association (WBQA) President Willem Vink, World Barbecue Association Chief Judge Christopher Sandford, former President of the World Association of Chefs (WACS) and personal chef to the King of Saudi Arabia Thomas Gugler, as well as renowned chefs from around the world-presidents of numerous national culinary associations, Michelin-starred chefs, and culinary judges.

The primary aim of this global gathering, showcasing mouthwatering barbecue displays, is to bridge cultural divides and shine a spotlight on Azerbaijani warmth, culinary delights, and cherished traditions across the globe.



In selected spots, top-notch chefs from Azerbaijan and beyond will whip up a smorgasbord of dishes and cooking methods, showcasing their culinary prowess like a well-oiled machine.

One of the shining stars of the event will be a showdown among journalists and bloggers. After the dust settles from the competition, the teams that really hit the nail on the head with their taste, preparation, and presentation will go head-to-head for certificates, medals, and a shiny grand trophy courtesy of the festival's partners.

Those who have a hankering to join in the festival fun can throw their hats in the ring and register on the iTicket website.