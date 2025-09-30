Uzbek Presidential Administration Lauds Baku-Tashkent Ties (Exclusive)
According to him, since Shavkat Mirziyoyev took the reins in Uzbekistan, the relationship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been blossoming.
"Until 2017, we had strategic partnerships under relevant agreements. From 2017 through 2022, our relations developed into a deeper strategic partnership, and in 2025, an alliance treaty was signed at the level of heads of state. Thus, our relations have reached the level of an alliance. We are coordinating the two countries' efforts in the area of digital media integration.
Large-scale events are being held to exchange experiences, counter disinformation, and other threats. In a context of digital uncertainty, such joint efforts are particularly important and require increased attention," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment