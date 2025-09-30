Uzbek Presidential Administration Lauds Baku-Tashkent Ties (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Relations between Baku and Tashkent have reached the level of an alliance, responsible employee of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan Temurbek Seitmuratov told Trend on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on the topic "Digital Transformation and Media".

According to him, since Shavkat Mirziyoyev took the reins in Uzbekistan, the relationship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been blossoming.

"Until 2017, we had strategic partnerships under relevant agreements. From 2017 through 2022, our relations developed into a deeper strategic partnership, and in 2025, an alliance treaty was signed at the level of heads of state. Thus, our relations have reached the level of an alliance. We are coordinating the two countries' efforts in the area of ​​digital media integration.

Large-scale events are being held to exchange experiences, counter disinformation, and other threats. In a context of digital uncertainty, such joint efforts are particularly important and require increased attention," he added.