Russians Attack Nizhyn District Of Chernihiv Region With Drones, Causing Fires

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Ukrinform.

“The Nizhyn district was attacked by enemy drones, presumably Gerans. Fires broke out at the impact sites, but they were extinguished,” the post said.

It is noted that over the past day, the enemy attacked the Chernihiv region 20 times. Explosions were heard in 13 settlements of the region. In addition to the Nizhyn district, Koriukivka and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts were also attacked.

As reported, on the morning of September 30, the Bobrovytsia community in the Nizhyn district came under enemy attack. An energy infrastructure facility was damaged. More than 26,000 users in the city of Bobrovytsia and surrounding settlements are without electricity.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service