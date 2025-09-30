Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Media Cooperation Amid Digital Transformation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The exchange of experience between media representatives and government communication officials, as well as the networking of influential figures shaping public opinion in both countries, highlights the growing significance of the joint Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan media platform.

Azernews reports that this message was delivered by Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during his speech at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum held under the theme "Digital Transformation and Media."

Ismayilov recalled that the first media forum, held in Tashkent last year, was themed "In Search of Truth in the Digital Age: Combating Disinformation." He emphasized that while technological advancement brings innovation, it also presents cross-border challenges that pollute the information environment.

“Combating disinformation remains a top priority for both our countries. Last year's discussions yielded practical recommendations, and this year's forum continues in the same spirit by addressing one of the most pressing topics on the media agenda - digital transformation,” he noted.

Ismayilov stressed that digital transformation is not limited to technological upgrades; it is a profound shift that redefines how societies consume information, interpret media content, and envision the future of journalism.

“Today, news is no longer confined to traditional newspapers or television screens - it's being shaped on smartphone displays, social media feeds, and AI-powered analytical platforms,” he said.

He also highlighted a critical shift in media values:

“While speed of information delivery was once the main priority, today, credibility, fact-checking, and public trust have become the most important values. The future of media depends not only on journalists but on the collaborative efforts of all public institutions.”

Concluding his remarks, Ismayilov emphasized that digital transformation is inevitable and requires active engagement:

“We have no choice but to be active participants in this process. Through collaboration and shared expertise, we can turn technological progress into a powerful tool for national development and higher-quality information access for our citizens.”

The forum serves as a platform for strengthening media ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and underscores the shared commitment to responsible, forward-looking journalism in the digital age.