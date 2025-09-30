Zionist Israel Struck Over 140 Targets Across Gaza In A Single Day

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Sept 30 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Zionist Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), said in a statement yesterday, its air force struck more than 140 targets across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

The IDF claimed that, these were“terror” targets, which included“militant cells, military buildings, anti-tank positions, and other infrastructure.”

Palestine's official news agency WAFA, reported that, 50 people were killed, including women and children, and 184 others were wounded in the Gaza Strip during the past day, as a result of the barbaric Israeli strikes.

According to the IDF, its armoured forces killed“militants, dismantled explosives, and destroyed buildings in Gaza City.”

In northern Gaza, IDF infantry forces struck“observation posts,” while the navy destroyed a“weapons depot and Hamas buildings.” The IDF added that, its forces also killed“a militant” in the southern part of the Strip.– NNN-XINHUA