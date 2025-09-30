Germany Lauds US Gaza Peace Plan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Chancellor Friedrich Merz lauded on Tuesday the Gaza Strip peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump.
Stefan Cornelius, the German government spokesman, said that Merz described Trump's plan as the best chance for peace in the Gaza Strip, ending the ongoing war there.
Merz also said that the Israeli occupation's agreement to the plan is an important step, calling on Hamas to agree to the deal.
Merz affirmed that Germany was ready to contribute to the peace plan in coordination with its partners.
Late Monday, Trump announced for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (end)
