GCC Chief Welcomes US President Plan To End War In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Al-Budaiwi, welcomed US President Donald Trump's plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza.
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi said that any international effort aimed at ending the crisis and putting a stop to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip deserves praise, engagement, and contribution.
He reaffirmed that a ceasefire, the direct and rapid lifting of restrictions on aid delivery, the preventing the displacement of the population from the Strip and protecting them, are priorities that should be at the core of any responsible international action.
He stressed that the success of any initiative is contingent on the seriousness of its implementation and on ensuring the protection of civilians and providing suitable conditions for stability.
He also indicated that the Council views the proposed steps positively, as they could contribute to paving a genuine and just path that guarantees the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of their independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He also underscored the Council's readiness to cooperate with regional and international partners to support every effort that leads to ending the crisis in the Gaza Strip and formulating a solution that preserves all the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on the two-state solution, and achieves security and stability in the region. (end)
