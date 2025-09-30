Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Welcomes US Initiative To End War In Gaza


2025-09-30 05:06:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The Swiss Foreign Ministry on Tuesday welcomed the United States' proposal to end the war in the Gaza Strip and open prospects for lasting peace in the Middle East.
In a statement posted on X, the ministry stressed that Switzerland supports any initiative rooted in international law, ensuring the protection of civilians, the release of all hostages, and the guarantee of humanitarian access, while laying the foundations for a durable peace based on the two-state solution.
Switzerland encouraged all parties to seize this momentum. (end)
