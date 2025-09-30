Spain Welcomes Pres. Trump's Initiative To Stop War In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The Spanish government on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, calling on all parties to commit to halting violence.
In a statement, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all sides to exert every possible effort to reach a negotiated end to the conflict, reiterating its call for a permanent ceasefire, the release of detainees, and the large-scale entry of humanitarian aid to alleviate long-standing suffering in the enclave.
The ministry reaffirmed Spain's full support for efforts aimed at achieving a lasting peace in the Middle East based on the implementation of the two-state solution.
President Trump on Monday evening unveiled the main features of a 20-point plan to end the Israeli war on Gaza.
The proposal includes disarmament of the Gaza Strip, a mechanism for its administration and reconstruction, the release of detainees, and the deployment of an international force in the Strip, along with a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces. (end)
