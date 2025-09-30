Best Reply To Pakistan Players Was To Win Asia Cup: Tilak

File Photo

Hyderabad – Winning the Asia Cup was the“best reply” to an aggressive opposition, middle-order batter Tilak Varma said on Tuesday, revealing that he aced an initial bout of pressure and verbal volleys by Pakistan players en route his match winning half-century in the title clash.

Tilak made an unbeaten 69 to guide India to a five-wicket win over their arch-rivals at Dubai last Sunday.

“There was some pressure and nerves initially. But I have placed my country ahead of everything else and I wanted to win the match for the country. I knew If I succumbed to the pressure at that time I would be letting down myself and 140 crore people of the country,” Tilak said after his arrival from Dubai last night.

“I believed in the basics that I learned as a young cricketer from my coaches and executed it. The best reply to them was to win the match and that's what we did,” he added.

Tilak admitted that the Pakistan players resorted to some intense sledging during the match, but he preferred to maintain silence while the chase of 147 was on.