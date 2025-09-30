Celebrities En Route To The Motorhome & Caravan Show

MENAFN - Pressat) Enthralling entertainment and expert touring advice will be in abundance at the Motorhome & Caravan Show, taking place from 14-19 October 2025 at the NEC Birmingham. Not only will visitors marvel at the UK's spectacular display of the very latest, newly launched motorhomes, caravans and campervans; they can also expect to be entertained by celebrity guests, includingand

Ben Fogle , the award-winning broadcaster and adventurer, will be sharing his incredible experiences at the Inspiration Theatre on Friday, 17 October. Ben has written nine Sunday Times Bestselling books and is the former United Nations Patron of the Wilderness. Ben has climbed Mount Everest, rowed across the Atlantic, raced across Antarctica to the South Pole and crossed the deserts of the Empty Quarter in the Middle East. He has presented numerous programmes for the BBC, ITV, C5 and Discovery including the hit series New Lives in the Wild. Expect his appearance at the Motorhome & Caravan Show to attract a large audience.

Comedian, TV presenter and writer, Susan Calman will be making a guest appearance at the show on Thursday, 16 October. Susan joins Rowland Rivron to talk about her campervan adventures, favourite destinations to visit and memorable experiences while filming her popular TV series including“Susan Calman's Grand Day Out“and“Susan Calman's Great British Cities”. Prepare to be truly entertained.

The popular Inspiration Theatre, sponsored by DF Capital, will be hosted by Rowland Rivron and features a packed programme of guest speakers covering many different travel-related interests and experiences.

There will be inspiring campsite cookery demonstrations by some well-known personalities, including TV chef and camping enthusiast, Kwoklyn Wan , the 'man with the wok' who is renowned for his mouth-watering Chinese and East Asian delicacies. Kwoklyn will be at the show on Saturday 18 October and Sunday 19 October. Celebrated Stage Chef, Andrew Dickens , hosts Campsite Cooking on Tuesday 14 October and Wednesday 15 October with Mark Bonito taking to the stage on Thursday 16 October and Friday 17 October. There will be a range of delicious recipes demonstrated on stage, proving that 'van meals never need to be dull!

Of course, the Inspiration Theatre would not be complete without memoirs and insights from those who have travelled near and far, capturing the true spirit of 'touring and exploring' that runs deep in the show's DNA. From memorable staycations to travel adventures in Europe, the audience can expect to be enthralled and inspired by every speaker.

Discover France by Motorhome with Kat from Wandering Bird who will be sharing experiences of her many road trips across France, taking in beautiful coastal drives, mountain passes, medieval towns and spectacular scenery. Lola Culsán will deliver a compelling talk and insights from her book, Wild Guide Morocco , revealing hidden gems and sharing practical tips. Those seeking continental adventures in their leisure vehicles will also be able to soak up some facts about touring in Tuscany and Rome courtesy of Bob Reeves (Crossings Motorhome Tours) that focus on The Italian Dream . There's also the chance to learn more about Scotland's Hidden Road Trips: Discovering the Country Beyond the NC500 with travel writers, highlands2hammocks .

For those who like to plan ahead, the Inspiration Theatre schedule can be viewed here .

Close to the stage, over 350 exhibitors create their own spectacle with around 1000 new leisure vehicles on display spanning motorhomes, caravans and campervans from entry-level options to luxury RVs. From 'motorhome mania' to 'cool campervans and caravans', there are 11 massive halls of the NEC Birmingham to explore.

It's why the Motorhome & Caravan Show is an unmissable event for many campervan, motorhome and caravan enthusiasts, especially for those considering an upgrade; many eager to take advantage of the very special show offers on the latest new for 2026 models.

The Motorhome & Caravan Show is renowned for being a superb knowledge hub. It never fails to attract new visitors who may be considering their first motorhome or caravan adventure. Equally, the fun and addictive campervan trend continues to attract a new generation of followers. The novice caravanner or motorhomer can benefit from booking on to the free Towing Experience and Motorhome & Campervan Manoeuvring Sessions operated by the Caravan and Motorhome Club and the Show's Tow Car Partner, Isuzu. Under the expert supervision of the Club's instructors, the free sessions are designed to build confidence on the road for first time buyers and provide helpful tips and guidance on towing and manoeuvring safely. Caravan expert, Andrew Ditton, will be sharing insights specifically on EV Towing , discussing what it's like to tow a caravan with an EV, how towing impacts range, charging and more. This, together with an abundance of handy advice from the daily 'Ask the Expert' panel discussions, makes the show a must-visit event for anyone new to leisure vans.

For those who have a penchant for the 'great outdoors,' the Motorhome & Caravan Show is also home to many other exhibitors. These include many suppliers of associated outdoor equipment, services and accessories , as well as campsites and destinations in the UK and Europe .

Show tickets are on sale now at href="" c . Adults - £14.00* (£18 on the day) with parking included. Admission for children under 16 years is free when accompanied by an adult.

Further information about the Motorhome & Caravan Show 2025 can be found at href="" c

*When booking before midnight 13th October 2025, a £1.25 transaction fee applies.

-ends-

Note to Editors:



An allocation of free admission tickets to the Motorhome & Caravan Show are available for Reader Promotions on request.

Images available on request. Register for Media Accreditation here

Media enquiries to: Rachel Chuck - We Are Nameless

Email: ... / Call: 07831 645632