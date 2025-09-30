Gurugram Weather: Rains Bring Sigh Of Relief Waterlogging To Persist?

Rains in Gurugram and parts of NCR on Tuesday have brought a sigh of relief.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the national capital on Tuesday.

A thunderstorm was expected in Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon and late night. An orange has been issued in that effect.

Waterlogging issue

One X user has shared a video showing waterlogging in front of their house soon after the rains. Tagging the Gurugram Municipal Corporation and the DC of the city, the user said,“Just 15 minutes of rain and our lane is flooded knee deep. It will take hours to clear now. No drainage no prper road, the residents of South City 1 are suffering.”

Delhi rains

Delhi is also seeing rainfall, which has brought a sigh of relief to the national capital.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius, 5.4 notches above normal. The maximum is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 114 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

With PTI inputs