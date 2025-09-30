PM Modi Greets Asianet News On 30Th Anniversary, Hails Channel As Vital Medium Of Information

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings on the 30th anniversary of Asianet News. In his message, Modi pointed out that Asianet News has played a crucial role in conveying information to the people of Kerala for the past thirty years.

Prime Minister's message

It is heartening to note the completion of 30 years of Asianet News. I extend my greetings to everyone associated with the channel, as well as to its viewers and well-wishers who have been part of this journey.

The media holds a vital responsibility in informing citizens, bringing diverse perspectives to the fore, and fostering public awareness on issues of social and national importance. By reflecting regional voices and concerns, it contributes to strengthening the democratic fabric of our country.

Over the past three decades, Asianet News has been a significant medium of information for the people of Kerala. This milestone is not only a moment to look back on its journey, but also an occasion to reaffirm the commitment to serving society in the years ahead.

On this special occasion, I convey my best wishes for the continued success of Asianet News and for the celebrations marking its 30th anniversary.

Reshaping Kerala's media landscape

Three decades ago, Asianet News transformed the way Malayalis consumed news and reshaped Kerala's media landscape forever. On September 30, 1995, at exactly 7:30 p.m., the channel made history by delivering India's first live television news broadcast. What began as a revolutionary experiment on Subic Bay in the Philippines has today grown into a trusted voice for Malayalis across the globe.

A journey through different hubs

In the mid-90s, Indian private channels did not yet have permission for satellite uplinking within the country. That restriction forced Asianet News to launch its earliest broadcasts from Subic Bay, before briefly shifting operations to Singapore. By 1999, when uplinking was finally permitted in India, the channel first broadcast from Korattur in Tamil Nadu and soon after moved its base to Thiruvananthapuram.

Asianet itself was Kerala's pioneering Malayalam television channel, launched in 1993. Its news division eventually evolved into a 24-hour dedicated news channel in 2003. Six years later, in 2009, the brand emerged as an independent entity under Asianet News Network Private Limited, marking the beginning of a new chapter.

Expanding beyond television

From television screens, Asianet News has since expanded into the digital world, making its presence felt across multiple languages and platforms. Over the last 30 years, it has not only been the first source of news for Malayalis at home but has also served as a vital link for the Malayali diaspora, keeping them connected to their cultural roots and homeland.

A trusted name for Malayalis

Despite intense competition in Kerala's media sector, Malayali viewers have consistently placed Asianet News in the number one spot. The channel credits this trust to its guiding principles-standing firmly on the side of truth and delivering fearless, consistent coverage.

As it celebrates three decades, Asianet News extends heartfelt thanks to generations of viewers who have been its unwavering strength. With their support, the channel reaffirms its commitment to serving society with truth and integrity for many more years to come.