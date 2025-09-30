Istanbul Hosts Global Marketing Summit 2025
(MENAFN) The Global Marketing Summit 2025 will bring together key figures in the marketing industry for its highly anticipated fifth edition, set to take place in Istanbul on October 15-16. Organized by KREA M.I.C.E., the event promises to showcase over 150 speakers, with a focus on "Transformation with AI and Human-Centered Marketing." Ford will serve as the official sponsor for this year’s summit.
Among the notable speakers will be Turkish pop legend Ajda Pekkan, who will open the event on October 15, sharing insights from her storied career in art and discussing the synergy between marketing and personal branding. Renowned marketing thought leader Philip Kotler will make his fifth appearance as an honorary speaker, delivering a keynote on "Marketing in a Changing World."
Other high-profile figures include author and digital persuasion expert Bryan Eisenberg, Jeremy Prasetyo, co-founder and CEO of TRUSTBYTES and AI consultant, innovation strategist Cris Beswick, and Jon Haywood, senior design strategist at Philips and radical empathy expert. The summit will also feature Nicole Alexander, author, and Mark Hamilton Eckhardt, co-founder of COMMON and One Million Truths.
In addition to keynote sessions, the summit will offer exclusive workshops, masterclasses, and online content available from October 14-17. Participants will gain lifetime access to this material. A highlight of the event will be the "CMO Circle Private Luncheon" on October 15, bringing together CEOs and senior marketing executives.
KREA M.I.C.E. founder and CEO, Seda Mizrakli Ferik, expressed great enthusiasm for the event’s return: “We continue to embrace Philip Kotler’s long-standing concept of the four P’s of marketing – product, place, promotion, and price – as part of our DNA. By opening the stage to voices from all continents, we meet our goals of diversity and inclusion. Hosting the brightest stars of the global marketing world in Istanbul, at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, is an honor and a source of great excitement,” Ferik said in a statement.
Ferik also underscored the summit's commitment to sustainability, citing the event’s previous recognition for having the “lowest carbon footprint” among similar industry gatherings.
