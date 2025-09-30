Flag Day To Eid Al Etihad: National Month Announced In Dubai For Second Year In A Row

This year's National Month campaign was announced on Monday, September 29, by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

This emirate-wide celebration of the UAE's national occasions will be held for the second consecutive year from Flag Day on November 3 until Eid Al Etihad on December 2, 2025. It aims to commemorate national occasions in a way that captures their true significance, while inspiring pride in the nation's journey.

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, will lead the campaign, which will be held in collaboration with government, semi-government, and private sector partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Ahmed said that "National Month is a collective effort to commemorate our national occasions in a coordinated and harmonised way. The campaign will be a powerful demonstration of national solidarity and our shared aspirations for the future, rooted in loyalty and belonging."

He added that the 'Zayed And Rashid' campaign would continue for the second year as part of National Month, and that this will provide an opportunity for the emirate to express "deep gratitude to the two remarkable leaders whose vision and generosity laid the foundations of the nation's growth into one of the world's leading countries.”

Sheikh Ahmed stressed that the campaign's success will be driven by teamwork, cooperation and unity, principles that have always underpinned the country's progress.



Broad range of events



The month-long initiative will feature diverse national, community, and cultural events that provide opportunities for all segments of society to show their pride in national identity.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said,“Coordination and integration are key to the success of the campaign". She noted that this year's campaign will build on the strong community engagement of the first edition of National Month, held in 2024, which saw the participation of over 200 government, semi-government and private organisations. This year's edition is expected to see significantly greater participation, she added.

Al Marri added that preparations are already underway, with Brand Dubai coordinating the framework and outreach for this year's celebrations.



Creative campaign



Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said,“This year's National Month celebrations are designed to be a creative expression of our values and ideals, highlighting the importance of national occasions in ways that are engaging and meaningful to the community."

"Working closely with talented content creators, Brand Dubai will organise a wide variety of events that reflect Dubai's spirit as a city that embraces innovation.”

She said that entrepreneurs and SMEs from Brand Dubai's Proudly from Dubai network will contribute to the celebrations.“The campaign provides young entrepreneurs and small businesses with opportunities to participate in major citywide events, helping them showcase their work, grow their enterprises, and reach wider audiences.”

