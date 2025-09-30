Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Petrol, Diesel Prices For October 2025 Announced


2025-09-30 04:21:08
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The UAE announced fuel prices for October on Tuesday.

In September, prices rose slightly after dipping in August.

The new rates listed below will apply from October 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.77 a litre, compared to Dh2.70 in September.

  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.66 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.58.

  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.58 litre, compared to Dh2.51 a litre in September.

  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.71 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.66.

As fuel prices play a crucial role in influencing inflation, stable petrol rates help keep transportation costs and the prices of other goods under control.

The UAE continues to rank among the 25 countries with the lowest petrol prices globally, with an average of Dh2.58 per litre. The country deregulated petrol prices in 2015 to align them with the international rate.

MENAFN30092025000049011007ID1110128904

