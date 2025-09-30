HSBC Accelerates Qatari Businesses' Efficiency, Resilience Through Digital Solutions
Doha, Qatar: Last week, HSBC Qatar hosted its Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB) Client Networking Event in Doha, under the theme 'Digital Solutions – Driving Efficiency & Resilience.'
The event brought together senior executives and industry leaders representing more than 70 clients to explore how digital solutions across payments, cash management, trade and markets are helping businesses drive efficiency, build resilience and capture growth opportunities in an ever-changing marketplace.
This initiative underscores HSBC Qatar's efforts to accelerate digital transformation in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which places innovation and economic diversification at its core and reinforces Qatar's role as a hub for digital excellence in the region.
The discussion highlighted the role of digital tools in optimising and streamlining operations, reducing risk and strengthening resilience. HSBC's award-winning solutions were showcased, including Corporate Treasury APIs, HSBC TradePay, and the FX Evolve Platform, which offers clients 24/5 access to seamless transactions across 23 currency pairs.
Nicholas Young, Country Head of Global Payments Solutions, HSBC Qatar, said:“HSBC remains dedicated to supporting our Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB) clients with value-added digital solutions that enable them to thrive in a fast-changing global economy. By leveraging digital innovation, our clients can use real-time data to make faster decisions and seize opportunities.”
Mohit Joshi, Country Head of Corporate Banking, HSBC Qatar, added:“HSBC Qatar has a proud legacy of 'firsts' in the digital space, from installing Qatar's first ATM in 1986 to pioneering electronic banking for corporates in 1987. The event concluded offering clients direct engagement with HSBC specialists to explore solutions tailored to their business needs.
