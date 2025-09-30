QIIB Honoured By National Cyber Security Agency

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) honoured Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) during the 4th Annual NCSA Cyber Governance and Assurance Conference, recognising QIIB as the“first bank in Qatar” to obtain the National Information Assurance (NIA) certification in the field of information security.

During the conference's opening session, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Eng. Abdul Rahman Ali Muhammad Al-Farahid Al-Malki, President of the National Cyber Security Agency, presented the NIA certification to Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmad al-Shaibei, QIIB Chief Executive Officer, in the presence of dignitaries, senior officials, experts, and stakeholders in technology and cyber security. This honour follows QIIB's recent announcement of being awarded the NIA certification, underscoring its leadership as the first bank in Qatar to achieve this recognition, and reaffirming its commitment to implementing the highest levels of cyber security standards.

On this occasion, Dr. Al-Shaibei stated:“We are truly proud to receive this certification today, as it represents a well-deserved official recognition of our continuous efforts to strengthen a culture of digital security and our full commitment to the National Cyber Security Strategy, which serves as a key pillar in safeguarding information assets and supporting Qatar's development journey.”

He noted,“Obtaining the NIA certification marks a milestone in the bank's journey, confirming that we are on the right path by investing in cutting-edge protection technologies and adopting proactive policies that enhance our customers' trust and provide them with a secure and reliable banking experience.”