QIIB Honoured By National Cyber Security Agency
Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) honoured Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) during the 4th Annual NCSA Cyber Governance and Assurance Conference, recognising QIIB as the“first bank in Qatar” to obtain the National Information Assurance (NIA) certification in the field of information security.
During the conference's opening session, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Eng. Abdul Rahman Ali Muhammad Al-Farahid Al-Malki, President of the National Cyber Security Agency, presented the NIA certification to Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmad al-Shaibei, QIIB Chief Executive Officer, in the presence of dignitaries, senior officials, experts, and stakeholders in technology and cyber security. This honour follows QIIB's recent announcement of being awarded the NIA certification, underscoring its leadership as the first bank in Qatar to achieve this recognition, and reaffirming its commitment to implementing the highest levels of cyber security standards.
On this occasion, Dr. Al-Shaibei stated:“We are truly proud to receive this certification today, as it represents a well-deserved official recognition of our continuous efforts to strengthen a culture of digital security and our full commitment to the National Cyber Security Strategy, which serves as a key pillar in safeguarding information assets and supporting Qatar's development journey.”
He noted,“Obtaining the NIA certification marks a milestone in the bank's journey, confirming that we are on the right path by investing in cutting-edge protection technologies and adopting proactive policies that enhance our customers' trust and provide them with a secure and reliable banking experience.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment