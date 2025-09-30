Doha Women Forum 2025 Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 8th annual Doha Women Forum (DWF) concluded on Saturday, September 27, drawing a record crowd of hundreds of attendees and over 35 thought-leaders for a day of transformative dialogue on leadership, gender equality, and collective action.

The forum, themed“Voices of Change: Redefining Tomorrow Through Collective Action and Shared Values,” delivered on its promise to inspire and mobilize. It was powered by Strategic Partner Snoonu, a leading Qatari tech company that exemplifies its commitment to inclusion: over 50% of its workforce is comprised of women, a powerful testament to female leadership and digital sector inclusion.

Sessions spanning corporate leadership, digital transformation, personal wellness, and global mobility delivered an electric mix of emotional personal stories and bold strategic conversations, leaving participants energized to translate inspiration into impactful, women-led change.

DWF Founder, Conchita Ponce, opened the day with a heartfelt call for unity, purpose, and shared values, underscoring the forum's role as a catalyst for meaningful, sustained change in the region. Hamad Al Hajri, Founder of Snoonu, then spoke on the critical role of women in shaping Qatar's digital and entrepreneurial future, reaffirming his company's commitment to innovation and inclusion.

Their remarks were followed by an electrifying keynote from renowned broadcaster Folly Bah Thibault, which set an immediate tone of powerful storytelling and collective vision.

The forum's true emotional peak was the powerful address by Dr. Esraa El Bably, a UN spokesperson and deaf dentist. Her moving story of resilience, breaking barriers, and empowerment earned a spontaneous, standing ovation, providing a living example of the“Voices of Change” theme in action.

Beyond the main stage, attendees engaged in purposeful networking, interactive activities, and knowledge-sharing sessions. A vibrant marketplace featured exhibits by dozens of women-led initiatives and local lifestyle brands, showcasing the breadth of female entrepreneurship in Qatar.

The 8th edition successfully reaffirmed the DWF's position as a premier, influential platform for women's empowerment in the region.