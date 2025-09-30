Türkiye Set to Roll Out Full 5G Technology in 2026
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to roll out full 5G technology by April next year, marking a significant leap in its digital transformation. The move is expected to overhaul various industries, providing faster data speeds, lower latency, and a host of other advancements.
The nation’s mobile evolution began in 1991 with 1G, followed by the introduction of 2G in 1994, 3G in 2009, and 4.5G in 2016. Efforts to deploy 5G started in 2019 and are now nearing completion.
In August, Türkiye officially unveiled the minimum frequency values required for the 5G rollout, with 11 frequency packages totaling $2.1 billion. This came after a presidential decree, and the Information and Communications Technologies Authority (BTK) published the 5G tender on August 31.
Test deployments of 5G have already been carried out in key locations, including the stadiums of Türkiye's top four football clubs, IGA Istanbul Airport, the Turkish parliament in Ankara, and approximately 30 other sites nationwide.
The new 5G network is set to deliver a tenfold increase in cellular data speeds compared to the current 4.5G. This will enable rapid downloads, eliminate buffering during high-quality streaming, and offer improved video call and live broadcast experiences. The network’s ultra-low latency will also pave the way for real-time applications, essential for smart cities and the Internet of Things (IoT).
With 5G, online gaming will become more seamless, and VR and AR applications will deliver smoother, more interactive experiences. The network will also connect a multitude of devices, including cellphones, tablets, self-driving cars, and smart city infrastructure like traffic management and energy systems.
In healthcare, 5G will facilitate remote surgeries using robotic systems with high precision and real-time capabilities. Smart infrastructure, such as traffic lights, water, and electricity systems, will operate more efficiently, while the technology will also contribute to energy savings and eco-friendly solutions.
5G’s impact will extend to agriculture, logistics, and education. Real-time soil moisture and fertilizer monitoring will improve farming, while cargo tracking will be enhanced for immediate updates on vehicle locations and conditions. In education, interactive and immersive learning experiences will thrive with AR and VR technologies, offering realistic simulations of experiments and historical events. Distance learning will become more reliable, with reduced lag, and AI-powered classrooms will support instant data sharing.
As Türkiye prepares to implement 5G nationwide, industries across the board are poised for a transformative shift that will reshape daily life and business operations.
