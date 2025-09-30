UN Set to Hold Urgent Rohingya Conference in New York
(MENAFN) The United Nations will hold a pivotal high-level conference on the Rohingya crisis in New York this Tuesday, drawing urgent attention to the worsening plight of the persecuted Muslim minority in Myanmar's Rakhine State.
More than 75 countries and organizations, including numerous heads of state and government, are set to attend the event, as confirmed by a statement from the office of Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus.
Bangladesh currently shelters over 1.3 million Rohingya refugees along its southeastern coast in Cox’s Bazar, the majority of whom fled Myanmar following a brutal military crackdown in August 2017.
Yunus’ office revealed that around 150,000 more Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh over the past 18 months, further exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation.
Yunus will be a key speaker at the conference’s opening session, with Türkiye representing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Kuwait standing for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
The conference aims to address the ongoing crisis, with discussions focused on creating a comprehensive and actionable plan for a sustainable resolution. A primary objective will be to ensure the voluntary, safe, and dignified repatriation of Rohingya Muslims back to Myanmar, the statement added.
