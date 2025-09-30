Trump Slaps Fresh Tariffs on Timber, Furniture Imports
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump enacted a new proclamation on Monday, imposing tariffs on timber, lumber, and related products as part of a strategy to boost domestic industries and safeguard U.S. national security.
Effective October 14, the proclamation introduces a 10% tariff on imported softwood lumber and a 25% tariff on select upholstered furniture, with the latter increasing to 30% starting January 1. Additionally, a 25% global tariff will be placed on kitchen cabinets and vanities, set to rise to 50% in the new year.
The move follows a report by Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who argued that the growing influx of wood products could undermine U.S. national security, citing provisions under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.
Notably, the UK, the EU, and Japan will be granted "more favorable treatment" due to their existing trade agreements with the U.S., according to the proclamation.
Effective October 14, the proclamation introduces a 10% tariff on imported softwood lumber and a 25% tariff on select upholstered furniture, with the latter increasing to 30% starting January 1. Additionally, a 25% global tariff will be placed on kitchen cabinets and vanities, set to rise to 50% in the new year.
The move follows a report by Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who argued that the growing influx of wood products could undermine U.S. national security, citing provisions under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.
Notably, the UK, the EU, and Japan will be granted "more favorable treatment" due to their existing trade agreements with the U.S., according to the proclamation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment