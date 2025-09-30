Amazfit Expands HYROX Athlete Roster With Global Champions And Rising Stars

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), and the Official Timing & Wearable Partner of HYROX , today announced the expansion of its HYROX athlete roster, with Hunter McIntyre (USA) returning for another season and four standout competitors joining the team: Rich Ryan (USA) , Joanna Wietrzyk (Australia) , Emilie Dahmen (Netherlands) , and Linda Meier (Germany) .

This roster reflects Amazfit's commitment to supporting both proven champions and emerging talent in functional fitness racing, while integrating athlete feedback directly into product innovation.

Hunter McIntyre – Widely regarded as the face of HYROX, McIntyre remains one of the sport's most dominant and influential athletes. A multiple-time champion with a loyal fanbase, he continues to push boundaries in competition and beyond, leading training camps and outdoor adventure races. McIntyre has been instrumental in Amazfit product development, relying on the rugged Amazfit T-Rex series to fuel his relentless pursuit of podium finishes.

"I'm excited to be returning to Team Amazfit for another few years. The products are great, they listen to me when I have input, and I feel like I am getting actionable insights that are helping to drive my training. We almost got it done last year in Chicago - this year I'm here for the gold."

-Hunter McIntyre

Rich Ryan – Known for his data-driven approach and coaching influence, Ryan brings dual impact as an elite competitor and educator. One of the fastest men on the HYROX course, he pairs his athlete achievements with seminars and coaching through his RMR training company. Ryan's deep demand for precision aligns seamlessly with Amazfit's Balance 2 and Helio series , making him a trusted partner in advancing performance metrics for athletes everywhere.

“I joined Team Amazfit because of their commitment to HYROX and hybrid training. I believe hybrid training and competition can help athletes grow into healthier, more effective versions of themselves, and having partners who share those values is really important to me. I'm also excited to collaborate with the team at Amazfit, who continue to push innovation and show real ambition in this space.”

-Rich Ryan

Joanna Wietrzyk – A breakout star from Australia, Wietrzyk stunned the HYROX community with a second-place finish in Chicago. A former competitive tennis player, she is quickly emerging as a top contender across solo and doubles formats. Wietrzyk, who will be sporting the Amazfit T-Rex 3 , values her close collaboration with Amazfit's sports marketing team and is poised to elevate both her career and the brand's visibility globally.

“After an incredible first season in HYROX, I'm focused on building momentum and pushing my performance even further this year. That means going beyond what I've done before and partnering with teams that truly support the way I train, recover, and compete. Amazfit does exactly that. Their technology helps me stay consistent and intentional, whether I'm tracking key metrics during intense sessions or monitoring recovery post-race. Amazfit gives me the right tools to train smarter, stay balanced and continue progressing - and that's what makes this partnership so exciting."

-Joanna Wietrzyk

Emilie Dahmen – One of the sport's most exciting rising stars, Dahmen captured attention by winning two HYROX races in her debut season and finishing sixth at the World Championships. Still early in her career, she represents the next generation of HYROX talent. Dahmen's embrace of Amazfit wearables, specifically the Balance 2 and Helio Strap , makes her a natural fit for the team as she continues her rapid ascent.

"I hadn't relied on a watch or performance data before, and reaching the HYROX Elite 15 without it was already a huge achievement. Partnering with Amazfit now gives me the tools to train smarter, recover better, and truly compete at the highest level. Their technology helps me unlock even more potential, and I hope to inspire others to see how powerful smart training can be."

-Emilie Dahmen

Linda Meier – The reigning HYROX World Champion, Meier delivered a career-defining performance in Chicago to secure her title. Already a respected competitor, her consistency and professionalism make her an invaluable ambassador. Meier relies on the Amazfit Helio Strap and the Amazfit T-Rex 3 for advanced data insights, helping her balance performance and recovery at the highest level.

"With Amazfit by my side, I can combine my World Champion spirit with smart technology - showing that anyone can push beyond their limits with the right tools."

-Linda Meier

“Our partnership with HYROX is about helping athletes maximize every moment of training, performance, and recovery,” said Scott Shepley, Head of Global Marketing of Amazfit .“By signing a roster that blends world champions with promising new talent, we're reinforcing Amazfit's role as the performance partner of choice for athletes who trust data to fuel their goals.”

As part of Team Amazfit , these athletes will contribute to product testing, content storytelling, and community engagement, ensuring Amazfit continues to deliver cutting-edge tools that meet the evolving demands of functional fitness athletes.

