First Electro Festival On Mount Titlis To Take Place In November
The mountain railways are working with Basel's Club Nordstern and the international music label All I Need to organise the festival.
The festival could reach“new target groups”, as CEO Norbert Patt was quoted as saying. The organisers are expecting around 2,000 guests per weekend, who will be able to listen to“top international acts”.
The Titlis also boasts a new event tent. From this winter, this can be set up flexibly on the Trübsee terrace at 1,800 metres above sea level. It is suitable for various events. To make this possible, the terrace had to be extensively renovated.
Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp
External Content Related Stories Popular Stories More Swiss cinema Swiss-Kenyan filmmaker sets lo-fi love story in hi-tech future
CommentsNo comment