First Electro Festival On Mount Titlis To Take Place In November

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Moving Mountain festival for electronic music will take place for the first time on the Trübsee terrace of the Titlis on November 22 and 29. Titlis Bergbahnen wants to establish the mountain as a venue for major events, as the company announced on Tuesday. This content was published on September 30, 2025 - 09:32 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The mountain railways are working with Basel's Club Nordstern and the international music label All I Need to organise the festival.

The festival could reach“new target groups”, as CEO Norbert Patt was quoted as saying. The organisers are expecting around 2,000 guests per weekend, who will be able to listen to“top international acts”.

The Titlis also boasts a new event tent. From this winter, this can be set up flexibly on the Trübsee terrace at 1,800 metres above sea level. It is suitable for various events. To make this possible, the terrace had to be extensively renovated.

