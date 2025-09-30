MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Viva Biotech Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 APAC Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Integrated Intelligent Drug Discovery Industry

Viva Biotech is acknowledged for its pioneering AI-driven drug discovery platforms that accelerate timelines, reduce costs, and expand therapeutic innovation in the global pharmaceutical R&D ecosystem.

San Antonio, TX - 29th September, 2025 - Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Viva Biotech has been given the 2025 APAC Technology Innovation Leadership recognition in the Integrated Intelligent Drug Discovery industry for its outstanding achievements in driving transformative efficiencies in preclinical research and development. This recognition highlights Viva Biotech's consistent leadership in combining artificial intelligence with laboratory-driven validation to reshape the future of drug discovery, strengthen client partnerships, and deliver scalable innovation in a highly competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Viva Biotech excelled in both, demonstrating an ability to align advanced technologies with client demand, precisely and at scale.“By integrating multimodal artificial intelligence with extensive wet lab validation, Viva Biotech has established one of the most versatile discovery platforms in the industry. Its ability to support diverse modalities-from small molecules and antibodies to emerging therapies such as PROTACs, molecular glues, and RNA-targeting compounds-significantly reduces development timelines and costs for global clients,” said Priyanka Jain, senior research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy that emphasizes digital innovation, client partnerships, and operational efficiency, Viva Biotech has demonstrated remarkable agility in adapting to the evolving pharmaceutical research landscape. The company's investment in AI-driven modeling, structure-based drug discovery, and seamless lab-in-the-loop systems has enabled it to accelerate decision-making and support first-in-class as well as fast-follow programs for clients worldwide.

Innovation is central to Viva Biotech's approach. Its Artificial Intelligence-Driven Drug Discovery (AIDD) platform, comprising proprietary modules V-Scepter, V-Orb, and V-Mantle, addresses longstanding drug design challenges by combining predictive modeling, physics-based simulations, and generative AI. These tools are directly integrated with wet lab experimentation, allowing for rapid validation and iterative refinement of drug candidates. We are very honored to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan,” said Dr. Cheney Mao, Chairman and CEO of Viva Biotech.“This recognition validates our vision of building a truly integrated platform that unites AI-driven drug discovery (AIDD) with structure-based drug design (SBDD). The company's AI platform is transforming the once-impossible into achievable breakthroughs. In future, we will continue accelerate the pace of AI-driven drug discovery and development and lead in a new era of scientific innovation.

Viva Biotech's unwavering commitment to client experience further enhances its global position. By offering flexible collaboration models and milestone-based agreements while ensuring full ownership of intellectual property for its partners, the company delivers clear value and fosters long-term trust. Its integrated service capabilities not only reduce project risks but also empower clients to explore emerging modalities with confidence, speed, and scientific rigor.

Frost & Sullivan commends Viva Biotech for setting a benchmark in technological innovation, strategic execution, and customer-centric growth. The company's AI-first methodology, supported by world-class expertise in structural biology and preclinical experimentation, is shaping the evolution of integrated intelligent drug discovery and enabling measurable outcomes across therapeutic areas.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognition celebrates forward-looking organizations that are redefining their industries through transformative innovation and growth excellence.

About Viva Biotech

Established in 2008, Viva Biotech (01873) provides one-stop services ranging from early-stage Structure-Based Drug R&D to commercial manufacturing to global biopharmaceutical innovators. We offer leading early-stage to late-phase drug discovery expertise by integrating our dedicated team of experts, cutting-edge technology platforms, and state-of-the-art equipment in X-ray crystallization, Cryo-EM, DEL, ASMS, SPR, HDX, AIDD/CADD, and much more. Our business covers all aspects of therapeutic strategies and drug modalities, including small molecules and biologics across the pharma and biotech spectrum. The experienced chemistry team, led by senior medicinal chemists and drug discovery biologists, provides services for drug design, medicinal chemistry (hit to lead and lead optimization), custom synthesis, chemical analysis and purification, kilogram scale-up, peptide synthesis and corresponding bioassays. With our subsidiary, Langhua Pharma, we offer our worldwide pharmaceutical and biotech partners a one-stop integrated CMC (Chemical, Manufacturing, and Control) service from preclinical to commercial manufacturing. Additionally, Viva embedded an equity for service (EFS) model to high potential startups to address unmet medical needs.

To learn more about Viva Biotech, please visit vivabiotech or contact at [email protected] .

