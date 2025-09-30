Martyrs And Wounded In Ongoing Israeli Strikes On Gaza Strip
The same sources added that six Palestinians were martyred and others were injured when the Israeli occupation forces bombed a house west of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip. They indicated that at least six Palestinians were injured when the Israeli occupation forces bombed a house near Al-Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes are launching continuous airstrikes targeting the western areas of the city. Israeli forces are also firing at people waiting for aid near the Netzarim checkpoint, central Gaza Strip.
In a preliminary toll, the occupation forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air since Oct. 7, 2023. This has resulted in the martydom of 66,055 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, and the injury of 168,346 others.
Thousands of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, unable to be reached by ambulances and rescue teams.Palestinians martyred wounded bombed
