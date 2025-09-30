Openai Prepares To Launch Tiktok-Like App Powered By Sora 2

MENAFN - Gulf Times) OpenAI is preparing to launch a standalone social app that resembles the TikTok experience, coinciding with the launch of its video generation AI model, Sora 2.

According to a report published by Wired magazine, the app will feature a vertical video feed and swipe-to-scroll navigation. However, it will be limited to AI-generated content only, with no option to upload clips from a user's phone, and videos within the app are limited to 10 seconds or less, while the model's limit outside the platform remains unclear, Wired said.

The report added that the app will integrate an identity verification feature that allows users to confirm their likeness created by the model, enabling others to tag users and use their likeness when they go to remix one of their videos, with the user receiving a notification immediately whenever their likeness is used by someone else, even if it is not posted.

Regarding intellectual property owners, the app will not include copyrighted material, the report said.

In this context, the Wall Street Journal said that OpenAI will require property owners to explicitly ask OpenAI not to include their copyright material in Sora 2 content.

By incorporating a social aspect into the Sora model, OpenAI may seek to create its own community, making users less likely to migrate to competing platforms.

Experts expect the app to be an early test of OpenAI's strategy of combining generative models with everyday user experiences, potentially opening the door to new forms of interaction between AI and social content.

OpenAI recently launched ChatGPT Pulse for Pro subscribers, a tool that generates quick daily updates in the form of visual cards based on the user's personal data, including chat history and connected apps like Google Calendar and Gmail. These cards include personalized suggestions such as exercise plans, meal ideas, language lessons, and more.

OpenAI TikTok AI model Sora 2