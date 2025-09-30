Moj Convenes Open Forum For Legal Experts On Advancing Justice
Doha: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) convened an open forum yesterday for registered experts, aiming to elucidate the legal and technical criteria underpinning the expert classification mechanism.
The session also provided a platform for experts to offer suggestions and insights, aligning with the MoJ's objectives to enhance the quality of expert services and reinforce their role in ensuring swift and effective justice.
In his opening remarks, Chairman of the MoJ's Experts Affairs Committee, Ali Mohammed Al Yafei, underscored that the ministry, under the superintendence and directives of Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, is committed to advancing the system of expertise and its role in serving justice.
He noted that the forum aims to drill down on mechanisms, rules, and procedures for classifying registered experts, in addition to listening to the experts' feedback and comments, something that will bolster the legal system.
Director of the Experts Affairs Department and Member of the Experts Affairs Committee, Abdullah Mohammed Abu Shahab Al Merri, presented a primer, affirming that the ministry strives to promote the work of experts, in addition to providing all possible means to support them in effectively and professionally discharging their duties as judicial assistants.
The department will take the essential measures required for the classification of registered experts in the Experts Registry after collecting relevant data and documents, thoroughly reviewing and verifying them, Al Merri highlighted.
Based on this process, he said, the Experts Affairs Committee issues a decision to approve the classification in accordance with clear and objective criteria.
The MoJ's Experts Affairs Department has developed subsidiary registries to internally classify registered experts in the Experts Registry, based on their qualifications, mandatory criteria, practical experience, and the number of assignments entrusted to them. The classification of both natural and legal persons is subject to periodic review and adjustment upon submission of a re-registration request, Al Merri added.
