Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Results Of The Public Offering Of Nordic Fibreboard AS Shares


2025-09-30 03:31:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The public offering of the shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS (registry code: 11421437, hereinafter Company ) ended on 26 September 2025.

Up to 4,000,000 shares were publicly offered. During the offering, 47 investors subscribed for a total of 4,196,152 shares for EUR 2.098 million. The Management Board of the Company decided to issue 4,000,000 new shares. Therefore, the total value of the offering is 2 million euros.

The proceeds from the offering shall be used by the Company in accordance with the information document to strengthen its balance sheet, make the investments necessary for the continuation of production, and repay loan obligations received from related parties.

The shares were allocated to investors who were entered in the Company's list of shareholders on the record date (15.09.2025) according to their subscription orders, but not more than the respective person had pre-emptive subscription rights for the shares. In the part exceeding this amount, the shares were allocated among the subscribers in proportion to the pre-emptive rights belonging to the subscribers (but not more than the number of shares subscribed for by the respective person).

The settlement of the offering is intended to take place on or about 2 October 2025. All new shares are planned to be admitted to trading on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The first trading day will be on or about 15 October 2025.

For additional information please contact:

Enel Äkke
Member of the Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS
Tel: +372 5552 5550
Email: ...


MENAFN30092025004107003653ID1110128646

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search