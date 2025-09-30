Results Of The Public Offering Of Nordic Fibreboard AS Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The public offering of the shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS (registry code: 11421437, hereinafter) ended on 26 September 2025.

Up to 4,000,000 shares were publicly offered. During the offering, 47 investors subscribed for a total of 4,196,152 shares for EUR 2.098 million. The Management Board of the Company decided to issue 4,000,000 new shares. Therefore, the total value of the offering is 2 million euros.

The proceeds from the offering shall be used by the Company in accordance with the information document to strengthen its balance sheet, make the investments necessary for the continuation of production, and repay loan obligations received from related parties.

The shares were allocated to investors who were entered in the Company's list of shareholders on the record date (15.09.2025) according to their subscription orders, but not more than the respective person had pre-emptive subscription rights for the shares. In the part exceeding this amount, the shares were allocated among the subscribers in proportion to the pre-emptive rights belonging to the subscribers (but not more than the number of shares subscribed for by the respective person).

The settlement of the offering is intended to take place on or about 2 October 2025. All new shares are planned to be admitted to trading on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The first trading day will be on or about 15 October 2025.

For additional information please contact:

Enel Äkke

Member of the Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS

Tel: +372 5552 5550

Email: ...