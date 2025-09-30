UK's Tech Employment: Emerging Trends Revealed In New Comptia Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tech workforce poised to surpass 2.2 million in 2025 London, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The technology workforce across the United Kingdom is projected to add net new jobs for the fifth consecutive year in 2025, according to a new report from CompTIA , the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications. Net tech employment[1] is projected to increase this year by 1.4%, which would add approximate 31,000 new workers and push the total number of people employed in tech-related positions above 2.2 million, CompTIA's“State of the Tech Workforce UK 2025” reveals. Since 2019, net tech employment has increased by nearly 154,000 jobs. Looking ahead, the tech workforce is projected to outpace growth compared to the overall UK labour market over the next five years (2025-2030). “Artificial intelligence is changing the tech job market, but strong technical skills in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, software and tech support remain the bedrock to getting hired and promoted,” said Jason Moss, CompTIA senior vice president, EMEA.“A broad and diverse mix of technical, personal and business skills will help elevate you to the top of the candidate pool.” Employer job posting data provides another layer of insight into the strength or weakness of a labour market.[2] Postings for core technology positions showed signs of a rebound in Q2 2025.

Tech Job Postings Q1 2025 Q2 2025 % change England 106,621 121,243 + 13.7% Scotland 8,278 9,184 + 10.9% Wales 2,257 2,618 + 16.0% Northern Ireland 1,890 1,745 - 7.7%

About one-third of all current UK tech workers are employed in the top four metropolitan areas: London (532,849), Manchester (105,098), Birmingham (50,969) and Bristol (49,040). London (+ 9,451) and Manchester (3,001) experienced the highest increases in net tech employment from 2023 to 2024. London (9.9%), Edinburgh (8.2%), Leeds (8.1%) and Bristol (7.1%) have the highest concentrations of net tech employment as a percentage of their overall employment bases.

Tech jobs command a compensation premium with a median wage of £49,410, which is 52% higher than the prevailing median wage across the entire UK labour market.[3]

As a percentage of the overall economy, the tech industry accounts for approximately 5.2% of direct economic value, which translates to £86.2 billion. There are approximately 160,000 tech business establishments across the UK.

CompTIA's"State of the Tech Workforce UK" is available at .

About the report

“State of the Tech Workforce UK” quantifies the size and scope of the tech industry and the tech workforce across multiple vectors, with national, county, province and metro area-level data. For additional context, the report includes time series trending, wage percentiles, business establishments, employer job postings trending, digital skills trending, demographic profiling, emerging tech metrics and more. The 2024 estimates and 2025 projections represent the most up-to-date data at the time of reporting. As with any labour market data source, there is a lag effect. Recent developments in late 2024 and early 2025 will likely not be fully reflected in the data. Additionally, sources of data used in the report may issue backward revisions to their earlier reporting, affecting historical employment levels – sometimes increasing and sometimes decreasing.

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications.

[1] Net tech employment consists of two primary components: technology professionals working in technical positions (IT support, network engineering, software development, data science, etc.), and business professionals employed by technology companies (sales, marketing, finance, HR, operations, management and other areas). Approximately 63% of the net tech employment total consists of technology professionals and 37% tech industry business professionals.

[2] job postings should not be interpreted as unfilled jobs. There is not a 1:1 relationship between postings and actual hires made.

[3] Wage data is for 2023, the most recent available.

