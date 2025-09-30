Vision and innovation in alliance: Misk and NEOM partner to shape Saudi leaders
(MENAFN- Hewar Group) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 25, 2025– The 2030 Leaders Program, a flagship initiative of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk), has announced a strategic partnership with NEOM to deliver Module 4 of Cohort 7, ‘Execute: Delivering strategies in a dynamic world.’
Hosted in NEOM – the sustainable region taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia – from September 14-18, Module 4 of the program focuses on strengthening capabilities to lead change in fast-paced environments that demand high agility and effective decision-making. Leveraging NEOM’s pioneering experience in change management and innovative projects, the module equips participants with the tools to transform strategies into meaningful realities.
The partnership between Misk and NEOM reflects the 2030 Leaders Program’s commitment to enriching participants’ experience through collaboration with leading entities that drive positive transformation in Saudi Arabia. As a living laboratory for innovation and a catalyst for finding scalable solutions for global challenges, NEOM provides the ideal setting for this advanced stage of the program.
Through the Misk-NEOM collaboration, the program aims to provide participants with direct exposure to leading national models of project execution and transformation. Serving as a global benchmark, NEOM demonstrates how ambitious visions are being translated into action through projects that combine strategic depth with a diverse scope. Such an undertaking demands the seamless integration of multidisciplinary expertise, advanced project-delivery skills and well-structured change management frameworks.
The components of Module 4 include training in negotiation techniques, building strategic alliances and multicultural team collaboration. Along with site visits, it features interactive sessions through which NEOM executives share their knowledge and expertise to deepen the participants’ understanding and enhance their readiness to tackle leadership challenges.
The 2030 Leaders Program is an intensive world-class leadership development program that has been designed for senior Saudi executives across the public, private and non-profit sectors. It blends academic learning with hands-on training, covering key areas such as leadership and innovation to create meaningful change. In line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, the program aims to empower Saudi leaders to be capable of driving transformation and shaping the future.
Hosted in NEOM – the sustainable region taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia – from September 14-18, Module 4 of the program focuses on strengthening capabilities to lead change in fast-paced environments that demand high agility and effective decision-making. Leveraging NEOM’s pioneering experience in change management and innovative projects, the module equips participants with the tools to transform strategies into meaningful realities.
The partnership between Misk and NEOM reflects the 2030 Leaders Program’s commitment to enriching participants’ experience through collaboration with leading entities that drive positive transformation in Saudi Arabia. As a living laboratory for innovation and a catalyst for finding scalable solutions for global challenges, NEOM provides the ideal setting for this advanced stage of the program.
Through the Misk-NEOM collaboration, the program aims to provide participants with direct exposure to leading national models of project execution and transformation. Serving as a global benchmark, NEOM demonstrates how ambitious visions are being translated into action through projects that combine strategic depth with a diverse scope. Such an undertaking demands the seamless integration of multidisciplinary expertise, advanced project-delivery skills and well-structured change management frameworks.
The components of Module 4 include training in negotiation techniques, building strategic alliances and multicultural team collaboration. Along with site visits, it features interactive sessions through which NEOM executives share their knowledge and expertise to deepen the participants’ understanding and enhance their readiness to tackle leadership challenges.
The 2030 Leaders Program is an intensive world-class leadership development program that has been designed for senior Saudi executives across the public, private and non-profit sectors. It blends academic learning with hands-on training, covering key areas such as leadership and innovation to create meaningful change. In line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, the program aims to empower Saudi leaders to be capable of driving transformation and shaping the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment