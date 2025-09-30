Art Should Unite, Not Divide, Says Pawan Kalyan As He Backs Ticket Price Hike For Kantara: Chapter 1 In AP
The recently released Telugu film 'They call him OG' has been making waves at the box office, garnering widespread acclaim for its gripping narrative and compelling performances. While fans across the Telugu states have been celebrating the film's success, its journey has not been without challenges. In Karnataka, OG faced hurdles in its theatrical release due to a few individuals pushing their personal agendas.
Under these circumstances, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has now openly expressed support for a price hike of tickets for the Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1 in Andhra Pradesh.
Pawan Kalyan said, "Cinema, music, sports, and cultural arts have no boundaries of language, region, caste, or religion. Their core purpose is to entertain and connect people from all walks of life. It is unfortunate that some individuals, driven by personal agendas, have tried to block the screening of OG in theatres across Karnataka - just as a few other Telugu films have faced similar obstacles in the past. In response, some voices have now begun to suggest that Kannada films like Kantara should be restricted in our Telugu states. I do not support this thinking."
He went on to add, "Art and cinema must spread joy, bridge cultures, and bring people together, not drive them apart. Every individual has the right to watch the film they love. If you don't like a film, you can choose not to watch it - but using personal hate or agendas to target films is simply unacceptable. Today, Indian cinema is being celebrated across the globe in every language. At a time like this, any attempt to confine art within regional limits must be strongly rejected. Let us support good films, wherever they come from."
Pawan Kalyan's love for cinema has always been evident, not just as an actor but as a true patron of the arts. His consistent respect for filmmakers, technicians, and performers, irrespective of language or origin - reflects his belief that good cinema should be celebrated no matter where it comes from, say sources close to the actor.
