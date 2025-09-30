Flooding Claims at Least Three Lives in U.S. Arizona
(MENAFN) At least three individuals have lost their lives following devastating floods in Arizona, triggered by torrential rainfall, while a rural area faces heightened danger as hundreds of propane tanks have been displaced by the rising waters.
In Globe, a city of about 7,250 residents located 88 miles east of Phoenix, two fatalities have been confirmed, with at least one person still unaccounted for, according to Mayor Al Gameros in a statement to media.
Elsewhere, authorities reported the discovery of another victim on Saturday morning in a Phoenix suburb. The individual’s body was found near a vehicle that had been carried away by the floods the previous evening. The Scottsdale Fire Department noted that the vehicle had been partially submerged in roughly eight feet of fast-moving water in a greenbelt park on Friday evening.
As the water levels dropped overnight, rescue teams located the victim’s body trapped beneath a pedestrian bridge.
Meanwhile, in Globe, which is one of Arizona's oldest mining towns, the Gila County Sheriff's Office has launched a search operation following reports of additional missing persons. "A massive" search-and-rescue effort has been initiated, said Gila County’s emergency manager, Carl Melford, emphasizing that Friday's rapid rainfall inundated downtown Globe with little warning.
The situation is further complicated by the release of approximately 1,000 residential propane tanks from a local distribution site, which were swept across the town by floodwaters, putting the community at greater risk.
