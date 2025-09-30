Bitcoin, Ether Lead Cautious Rebound As Spot-ETF Inflows Turn Positive
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil-Tuesday morning, September 30, 2025-Crypto markets opened steadier after a firmer overnight tone in Asia and a swing back to net inflows for U.S. spot ETFs.
Bitcoin hovered near 114,000 (+2.0% 24h) and Ether around 4,192 (+2.3%), with Solana at 210 (+1.1%) and XRP at 2.899 (+1.7%). BNB gained 1.8% while Dogecoin was little changed.
The clearest catalyst was traditional-market demand. Preliminary Monday prints showed roughly $518 million of net inflows to U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs, led by Fidelity's FBTC, while ether ETFs drew about $547 million, paced by Fidelity and BlackRock.
Those flows followed last week's sharp deleveraging and helped flip sentiment into quarter-end.“Optimism is re-emerging in the highly leveraged perpetual space... leveraged longs are back in force,” market-maker QCP Capital told clients, noting funding has turned positive alongside rising open interest.
Price action aligned with the shift. On the four-hour chart, bitcoin broke back above a cluster of moving averages with momentum expanding and RSI pressing the high-60s-often a sign to expect shallow pullbacks before continuation.
On the daily timeframe, BTC reclaimed the mid-Bollinger region and a dense 113.3k–114.1k technical band, with neutral RSI near 52 and a flattening MACD.
Traders are watching 115k–116.5k as near resistance; supports sit around 113.2k, then 112.6k and 112.0k. Ether's stronger ETF bid underpinned a clean hold above 4,150–4,180; a daily close through 4,250 would open 4,400–4,500.
Solana remains pinned in a 206–214 decision zone, while XRP 's grind above 2.90 keeps 3.10–3.30 in view into October regulatory headlines.
Away from majors, the altcoin tape was extreme. FF/USDT spiked about 2,280% on thin liquidity and first-day listing dynamics. ORDER and KAITO rose roughly 18% and 17% respectively.
On the downside, 0G slid about 25% amid post-airdrop churn, AVNT fell 25%, BLESS 21%, and XPL 13% as fresh-issue supply met profit-taking.
What to watch next: whether today's U.S. ETF flow prints confirm a second straight day of net buying. If they do-and if global risk stays calm-dip-buyers will likely defend the 112.6k–113.2k area in bitcoin. A failure there would warn that the bounce is fading.
