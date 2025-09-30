Maha Ashtami 2025: 7 Gemini AI Prompts To Create Navratri & Kanya Pujan Digital Wishes

MENAFN - Live Mint) As India celebrates Maha Ashtami on September 30, 2025, the festive spirit of Navratri is at its peak. From the sacred rituals of Kanya Pujan today to the upcoming Navami celebrations, devotees are finding new ways to share joy and blessings.

This year, many are turning to digital art, animated wishes, and festive stickers to greet their loved ones, using the creative magic of the Gemini Nano Banana tool.

If you are looking for inspiration, we have got you covered. Here are seven ready-to-use prompts to generate beautiful Navratri and Kanya Pujan art wishes or WhatsApp stickers to make your greetings extra special.

"Create a warm animated sticker of nine little girls dressed in colourful lehengas, sitting together for Kanya Pujan , with a decorated puja thali of halwa, puri, and chana in front of them. Add glowing diyas and marigold flowers in the background with the text: 'Happy Maha Ashtami – Blessings of Kanya Pujan.'"

Here are 7 Gemini prompts to create AI-art/stickers and wishes for Maha Ashtami and Kanya pujan 2025.

"Design a vibrant Navratri scene showing men and women dancing garba with dandiya sticks in traditional outfits. Use bright festive colours like red, yellow, and orange. Add animated sparkles, a decorated stage, and text overlay: 'Celebrate Navratri with Joy & Energy.'"

"Generate a glowing animated art of Maa Durga seated on her lion, with shining weapons and a calm divine aura. Surround her with lotus flowers, kalash, and festive rangoli. Add text: 'Maha Ashtami 2025 – May Maa Durga bless you with strength and prosperity.'"

"Create an artistic WhatsApp sticker of a beautiful Navratri thali with halwa, puri, chana, kumkum, and diya arranged neatly in front of Maa Durga's idol. Add animated sparkles around the plate with festive text: 'Kanya Pujan Prasad – Divine Blessings for You.' The text should not overlap the face of the Durga Maa."

"Make a cheerful illustration of children holding decorated kalash (pots) with coconut and mango leaves, standing in front of a decorated pandal. The background should include torans, flowers, and diyas. Text overlay: 'Happy Navratri & Navami Celebrations .'"

"Design a minimal animated sticker showing the feet of Goddess Durga stepping on a lotus, with anklets jingling and red alta designs. Add subtle sparkles and text: 'Maa has arrived – Shubh Ashtami & Navami.'"

"Generate a festive greeting card-style artwork with nine forms of Maa Durga illustrated in a circle, each glowing in divine colours. Add marigold borders, diyas, and a festive background with the blessing text: 'Happy Maha Ashtami & Navratri 2025.'"

Tip: These prompts can be slightly tweaked (e.g., add animation style, 3D look, watercolour effect, sticker cutout) depending on whether you want stickers, posters, or greeting cards.

What is the significance of Kanya Puja?

Kumari Puja-also known as Kanya Puja, Kumarika Puja, or Kanjak Puja -is a revered ritual during Durga Puja and Navratri, where young girls are honoured as living embodiments of Goddess Durga. The word Kumari signifies purity and the divine feminine, making the ritual a symbolic tribute to Shakti. While scriptures recommend daily worship across the nine days of Navratri, many devotees observe the puja on Ashtami (eighth day) or Navami (ninth day).

The practice highlights the power and sanctity of feminine energy. Traditionally, girls between two and ten years are considered suitable for the ritual, each age representing a distinct form of the Goddess-such as Kumarika, Kali, Chandika, Durga, or Subhadra. Believers hold that performing this puja brings prosperity, happiness, and divine blessings into one's home and life.

What is the Kanya puja ritual and Durga Ashtami 2025 timing?

The ceremony is carried out with devotion and respect. The puja space is purified and decorated with flowers, incense, and turmeric. Invited girls are welcomed, their feet washed, and tilak applied to their foreheads. They are then served a traditional meal of puri, chana, and halwa, followed by gifts or tokens of gratitude. In 2025, as per Drik Panchang, the Durga Ashtami tithi begins on September 29 at 4:31 PM and ends on September 30 at 6:06 PM, marking the ideal time for devotees to perform Kumari Puja.