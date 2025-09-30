U.S. Warns Afghanistan's Former Soldiers Face Risk Of Trafficking And Exploitation
The U.S. State Department has warned that former members of Afghanistan's security forces are increasingly vulnerable to trafficking and forced recruitment in foreign wars.
In a report released Tuesday, September 30, U.S. officials said many ex-soldiers remain in hiding inside Afghanistan, while others fled to neighboring states, particularly Iran, after the Taliban takeover.
The department cautioned that these individuals are now being targeted for recruitment into Russia's war against Ukraine, as they struggle with insecurity and displacement.
According to the report, financial hardship, lack of job opportunities, and ongoing threats have left many in fragile positions that organized trafficking networks and foreign militias exploit.
At the same time, the Taliban continue to detain, kill, or forcibly disappear former military personnel, creating an environment of fear and deepening instability for survivors.
Human rights organizations have voiced alarm, warning that the exploitation of Afghan veterans could heighten regional instability and exacerbate Afghanistan's already dire humanitarian situation.
The United States urged international partners to increase monitoring and provide protection mechanisms to safeguard these at-risk individuals, while calling on neighboring states to prevent coercive recruitment.
