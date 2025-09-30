Emirates Introduces Retrofitted Boeing 777 With Premium Economy To Kuala Lumpur
Emirates has deployed its retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft to and from Kuala Lumpur.. The refurbished aircraft features four newly configured and refreshed cabins, including its award-winning Premium Economy.
The airline's Premium Economy cabin redefines comfort for travellers flying between Kuala Lumpur and Dubai, offering spacious leather reclining seats with full leg and footrests and adjustable headrests. It features in-seat charging points, a wood-finished side cocktail table, a 13.3-inch TV screen, a generously sized pillow and blanket as well as complimentary amenity kits on select flights. With the introduction of the newly retrofitted Boeing 777, this signature offering is now available across nearly 70 destinations within the Emirates network.
As part of its multi-billion dollar initiative to refurbish 219 aircraft, the airline has already completed upgrades on 67 aircraft. The airline is on track to offer nearly 2 million Premium Economy seats annually across its network by the end of 2025, doubling to 4 million by 2026. Malaysian travellers can enjoy a seamless, end-to-end Premium Economy experience by connecting to popular routes like London Heathrow, New York JFK, and Lyon via Dubai.
Premium Economy passengers also enjoy a generous checked-in baggage allowance of 35kg and a further 10kg of carry-on baggage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment