Emirates Introduces Retrofitted Boeing 777 With Premium Economy To Kuala Lumpur

Emirates has deployed its retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft to and from Kuala Lumpur.. The refurbished aircraft features four newly configured and refreshed cabins, including its award-winning Premium Economy.

The airline's Premium Economy cabin redefines comfort for travellers flying between Kuala Lumpur and Dubai, offering spacious leather reclining seats with full leg and footrests and adjustable headrests. It features in-seat charging points, a wood-finished side cocktail table, a 13.3-inch TV screen, a generously sized pillow and blanket as well as complimentary amenity kits on select flights. With the introduction of the newly retrofitted Boeing 777, this signature offering is now available across nearly 70 destinations within the Emirates network.



As part of its multi-billion dollar initiative to refurbish 219 aircraft, the airline has already completed upgrades on 67 aircraft. The airline is on track to offer nearly 2 million Premium Economy seats annually across its network by the end of 2025, doubling to 4 million by 2026. Malaysian travellers can enjoy a seamless, end-to-end Premium Economy experience by connecting to popular routes like London Heathrow, New York JFK, and Lyon via Dubai.

Premium Economy passengers also enjoy a generous checked-in baggage allowance of 35kg and a further 10kg of carry-on baggage.