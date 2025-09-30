Social Media, Politicians Slam PCB Chairman Naqvi
Lahore -Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi faced a barrage of criticism and ridicule on social media after the national team's third straight defeat to India in the Asia Cup, with calls growing for his immediate sacking.
Pakistan lost to India in Sunday's final, after which the Indian players refused to accept the winner's trophy from Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council.
“This 'selected' Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, if he has any guts, should take notice against Mohsin Naqvi, who has destroyed Pakistan cricket in such a short time,” senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Moonis Elahi wrote on X.“This shameless man feels no remorse, but those who installed him should reflect. He must be removed immediately.”
Former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair also lashed out, alleging Naqvi dropped Pakistan's top players, leading to team's three consecutive defeats at the hands of arch-rivals India.
“Pakistan's best batsman Babar Azam was dropped by this man. He also dropped Pakistan's best wicketkeeper batsman Rizwan, selecting instead players like Salman Agha and Harris. He destroyed our batting,” he claimed.
Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan drew a political parallel, saying:“What Mohsin Naqvi is doing to cricket is exactly what Army Chief Gen Asim Munir is doing to Pakistan.”
