Türkiye's Banking Sector Sees 21 Percent Surge in August Net Profit

2025-09-30 03:09:41
(MENAFN) Net profits for Türkiye’s banking industry reached 563.4 billion Turkish liras ($13.76 billion) in August, according to the country's banking regulator, announced on Monday.

The sector's profits marked a 21.3% year-on-year increase, based on data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

By the close of August, total assets within the sector had climbed to 41.8 trillion liras ($1.02 trillion). Loans, the primary component of assets, amounted to 20.6 trillion liras ($504.1 billion).

On the liabilities side, deposits, the largest category, totaled 23.99 trillion liras ($586.7 billion).

Referring to minimum capital requirements for lenders, the banking industry's regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio stood at 18.25% by August’s end, a sign of the sector’s solid financial position.

Meanwhile, the non-performing loan ratio to total cash loans was 2.22%, reflecting strong asset quality.

As of the end of August, 66 banks—spanning state, private, and foreign institutions, including deposit, participation, and development banks—were operating in Türkiye’s banking sector.

The sector employed 211,255 people across 10,796 branches, both in Türkiye and abroad.

