Türkiye's Banking Sector Sees 21 Percent Surge in August Net Profit
(MENAFN) Net profits for Türkiye’s banking industry reached 563.4 billion Turkish liras ($13.76 billion) in August, according to the country's banking regulator, announced on Monday.
The sector's profits marked a 21.3% year-on-year increase, based on data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).
By the close of August, total assets within the sector had climbed to 41.8 trillion liras ($1.02 trillion). Loans, the primary component of assets, amounted to 20.6 trillion liras ($504.1 billion).
On the liabilities side, deposits, the largest category, totaled 23.99 trillion liras ($586.7 billion).
Referring to minimum capital requirements for lenders, the banking industry's regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio stood at 18.25% by August’s end, a sign of the sector’s solid financial position.
Meanwhile, the non-performing loan ratio to total cash loans was 2.22%, reflecting strong asset quality.
As of the end of August, 66 banks—spanning state, private, and foreign institutions, including deposit, participation, and development banks—were operating in Türkiye’s banking sector.
The sector employed 211,255 people across 10,796 branches, both in Türkiye and abroad.
The sector's profits marked a 21.3% year-on-year increase, based on data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).
By the close of August, total assets within the sector had climbed to 41.8 trillion liras ($1.02 trillion). Loans, the primary component of assets, amounted to 20.6 trillion liras ($504.1 billion).
On the liabilities side, deposits, the largest category, totaled 23.99 trillion liras ($586.7 billion).
Referring to minimum capital requirements for lenders, the banking industry's regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio stood at 18.25% by August’s end, a sign of the sector’s solid financial position.
Meanwhile, the non-performing loan ratio to total cash loans was 2.22%, reflecting strong asset quality.
As of the end of August, 66 banks—spanning state, private, and foreign institutions, including deposit, participation, and development banks—were operating in Türkiye’s banking sector.
The sector employed 211,255 people across 10,796 branches, both in Türkiye and abroad.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment