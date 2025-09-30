Russians Attack Energy Facilities In Bobrovytsia, Chernihiv Region, Thousands Of Users Without Electricity
According to the report, on the morning of September 30,“Bobrovychi came under enemy attack. Energy infrastructure was damaged. More than 26,000 customers in the city of Bobrovytsia and surrounding settlements are without power.”
Energy workers have already begun restoration work, but it will be carried out taking into account the security situation, the regional power company emphasized.Read also: SBU exposes Mykolaiv entrepreneur attempting to sell naval artillery to Russia
As reported by Ukrinform, power outages were recorded in six communities and partially in Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region as a result of Russian strikes on September 28.
