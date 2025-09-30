Uzbekistan, France Discuss Strengthening Economic And Strategic Partnership
The discussions underscored the escalating synergies in trade
and investment frameworks, collaborative ventures across diverse
economic sectors, and the potential for interparliamentary
alliances to bolster entrepreneurial and economic initiatives. The
stakeholders also engaged in discourse regarding synergies in the
realms of education, cultural initiatives, and the conservation of
heritage sites, underscoring strategic frameworks to enhance
vocational competencies and facilitate tourism interchange.
The assembly highlighted the synergistic dynamics of Uzbek-French relations and the criticality of optimizing parliamentary discourse to bolster bilateral economic and strategic initiatives.
France and Uzbekistan formalized diplomatic relations on 1 March 1992. During then-President Islam Karimov's visit to France in 1993, a series of intergovernmental agreements were signed, forming the foundation for relations between France and Uzbekistan. Subsequent to 11 September 2001, French engagement in Afghanistan enhanced political discourse with Tashkent. Relations deteriorated during the implementation of European sanctions (2005-2009) due to the repression of protests in Andijan but were subsequently revitalized by France via consistent political discussion and diverse cooperative initiatives.
