Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Documentation Center Unveils 1964 Paper On Jordan's Support For Algerian Martyrs' Children


2025-09-30 03:06:48
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- The Royal Hashemite Documentation Center has revealed a historic newspaper front page from Al-Urdun, dated September 30, 1964, showcasing a significant moment in Jordan's modern history: the welcoming of the children of Algerian martyrs by the Kingdom. The headline read, "Royal Compassion for the Children of Algerian Martyrs," reflecting a deep gesture of solidarity during a critical chapter in Arab history.
According to the Center, the document underscores the deeply rooted Arab nationalist vision of the late King Hussein bin Talal, who paid special attention to Arab causes and was committed to supporting Arab nations in their national struggles.
The document reflects Jordan's role in hosting the children of Algerian martyrs and its ongoing support for Arabs throughout various pivotal historical moments.

MENAFN30092025000117011021ID1110128477

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search