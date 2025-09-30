Documentation Center Unveils 1964 Paper On Jordan's Support For Algerian Martyrs' Children
Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- The Royal Hashemite Documentation Center has revealed a historic newspaper front page from Al-Urdun, dated September 30, 1964, showcasing a significant moment in Jordan's modern history: the welcoming of the children of Algerian martyrs by the Kingdom. The headline read, "Royal Compassion for the Children of Algerian Martyrs," reflecting a deep gesture of solidarity during a critical chapter in Arab history.
According to the Center, the document underscores the deeply rooted Arab nationalist vision of the late King Hussein bin Talal, who paid special attention to Arab causes and was committed to supporting Arab nations in their national struggles.
The document reflects Jordan's role in hosting the children of Algerian martyrs and its ongoing support for Arabs throughout various pivotal historical moments.
