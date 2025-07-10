Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio

Blossom Fund announces the launch of its BLOS token presale, providing investors with blockchain-based access to a professionally managed stock portfolio. The initiative aims to make professional asset management, typically reserved for institutional investors, accessible to the broader crypto community through an Ethereum-based token.

Lowering the Barriers to Professional Fund Management

The Blossom Fund (BLOS) is built on a powerful and transparent model-80% of its token supply fuels investments in institutional-grade equity funds, marketing, operations and liquidity.

Profits from the stock investments will be used each quarter to buy back and burn BLOS tokens, decreasing the circulating supply and aiming to increase scarcity and long-term token value.

Buyback and Burn Model Focused on Sustainable Growth

Blossom Fund has opted for a buyback and burn mechanism rather than staking models that dilute token supply. As an example, a 7.5% annual yield on the initial $1.5 million stock fund investment could support the buyback and burn of approximately 1.9 million BLOS tokens annually, based on the initial listing price.

A safeguard mechanism is also in place: the fund has allocated reserves for strategic buybacks if market prices reach a threshold of $0.02.

Transparency and Governance

Blossom Fund emphasizes transparency through the publication of monthly performance reports and the public visibility of fund wallets and the token burn address. The platform will provide regular updates on fund performance, token supply reduction, and overall project status via its website and social media channels.

Team and Operations

Blossom Fund is led by a team with backgrounds in project management, financial operations, and blockchain technology:



John , Project Manager –

Renata , Marketing Manager – Morris , Technical Lead –

About Blossom Fund

bridges traditional finance and blockchain innovation, offering retail investors access to professional fund management via the BLOS token. Built on Ethereum, Blossom Fund aims to provide a secure, transparent, and accessible platform for long-term wealth creation.

For more information about the presale and project details, users can visit: