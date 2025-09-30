US, Bahrain Sign Agreement To Strengthen Border Security, Travel Safety
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The United States and Bahrain have signed a new agreement aimed at enhancing border security and strengthening cooperation on safe and secure travel between the two countries.
On Monday, US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem and Bahrain's Minister of the Interior, General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa, formalized an Enhanced Border Security Partnership (EBSP) during a signing ceremony in Washington.
The agreement will enable the automated exchange of biometric data between Bahrain and the DHS, with the goal of preventing criminals, terrorists, and fraudulent actors from entering either country. It is also intended to deter illegal immigration, disrupt drug trafficking, and combat human trafficking.
"This partnership will help Bahrain and the U.S. further safeguard both countries, deter illegal immigration, and stop the flow of drugs, trafficked individuals, and terrorists-making both our countries even more secure," said Secretary Noem. "Thanks to our work with international partners like Bahrain, we are making America safe again. And by making America safer, we are making the world safer as well."
Bahrain has long been a strategic partner for the US in the Gulf region. The Kingdom hosts Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA) -- the largest US Coast Guard installation outside the US-which operates alongside the US Naval Fifth Fleet.
With six Fast Response Cutters and more than 300 personnel, PATFORSWA plays a central role in countering arms smuggling, illicit trade, and narcotics trafficking while deterring threats to US and regional security.
The signing of the EBSP further underscores the deep security and defense cooperation between Washington and Manama, reinforcing both nations' shared commitment to regional stability and global counterterrorism efforts. (end)
