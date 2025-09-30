Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Discusses Expanding Aviation Coop. At ICAO Meetings


2025-09-30 03:05:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Public Authority for Civil Aviation affirmed its commitment to strengthening international cooperation and expanding global air connectivity in order to develop the aviation sector and reinforce Kuwait International Airport's position as a key regional hub.
This came during bilateral meetings held by the Public Authority for Civil Aviation delegation with several international counterparts on the sidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly, taking place in Montreal, Canada, from September 23 to October 3.
In a press statement, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation said the Kuwaiti delegation met with representatives from China to present Kuwait's latest aviation projects and encourage Chinese airlines to operate passenger and cargo flights to Kuwait International Airport. The two sides also discussed opportunities to benefit from China's expertise in airport management and cargo operations.
The delegation also met with Brazilian representatives, where talks focused on the possibility of opening new air routes between Kuwait and Brazil, either directly or through international hubs, to be operated by Kuwait Airways or Brazilian carriers.
The Public Authority for Civil Aviation delegation held discussions with Singaporean delegation, exploring prospects for direct flights between the two countries. The talks also covered knowledge exchange in airport management, air cargo city operations, and strengthening cooperation in training and capacity-building.
The statement added that the Kuwaiti delegation attended an official reception hosted by Qatar and South Korea in honor of the delegations participating in the ICAO meetings. (end)
