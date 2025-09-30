Tackling Cybercrimes To Be Priority Of Hyderabad's New Police Commissioner Sajjanar
After taking charge at Integrated Command Control Centre, he stated that women safety will also be among his priorities.
Sajjanar, a 1996 batch IPS officer had earlier served as Police Commissioner of Cyberabad, said that he would play his role in making Hyderabad the number one city in the country.
He performed puja before assuming office. Amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests, he took the charge.
Priests of different communities also blessed him on the occasion.
Sajjanar was Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) before his appointment as the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.
On the last day of his tenure as TGSRTC MD, he travelled in a city bus like an ordinary passenger. He made the ticket payment through UPI and collected the ticket from the conductor. Later, he interacted with fellow passengers during the journey.
"After steering TGSRTC for over four enriching years, it's time for me to step off this bus and set out on a new route. Journeys pause, passengers move on, but the road always stretches ahead. It's time for me to park the bus and accelerate toward the next challenge. My deepest gratitude to the drivers and conductors - the lifeline of TGSRTC - and to every officer and passengers whose dedication kept the wheels turning. Public transport is not just travel; it's a choice for a healthier planet and a healthier you. I'll always remain its proud advocate," Sajjanar later posted on 'X'.
Sajjanar succeeded C. V. Anand, who has been appointed Chief Secretary, Home Department.
While serving as the Cyberabad Commissioner, Sajjanar had hit the national headlines following the killing of four accused in a gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in 2019.
