iFX EXPO Asia 2025 to Welcome Over 4,000 Industry Leaders in Hong Kong as Show Floor Sells Out
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Hong Kong, 29 October 2025 — iFX EXPO Asia, the world’s leading online trading and fintech exhibition, will return to AsiaWorld-Expo this October, bringing together more than 4,000 senior executives from across the global brokerage, fintech, payments, and liquidity ecosystem.
More than 150 exhibitors, including ATFX, Axi, B2Broker, and Plus500, will showcase solutions, alongside 100+ industry-leading speakers delivering insights across two conference stages. Confirmed speakers include influential leaders from the New York Stock Exchange, JP Morgan, Nasdaq, META, and the AI Association of Hong Kong, ensuring delegates gain perspectives from some of the most recognized organizations shaping global markets.
Delegates will benefit from direct access to regulators, acquisition leaders, and technology innovators driving the next wave of growth in online trading. The agenda will cover regulatory outlooks, market developments, and practical tools for brokerage expansion, alongside structured networking opportunities designed to facilitate partnerships and accelerate deal-making.
“The overwhelming demand for iFX EXPO Asia 2025 highlights both the strength of our industry and the dynamic of the region. With the show floor sold out months in advance, we are proud to offer a platform where global leaders come together to exchange ideas, forge partnerships and shape the future of online trading. Hosting the event in Hong Kong is especially meaningful, as the city continues to serve as the gateway between Asia and the global financial markets” said George Panayiotou, CEO, Ultimate Group.
“The quality of attendees at iFX EXPO Asia has always set the event apart, creating an environment where meaningful discussions translate into long-term partnerships,” added a spokesperson from B2Broker. “This year promises even greater opportunities to engage with decision-makers who are shaping the industry’s future.”
