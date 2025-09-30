The International Downstream Conference and Exhibition (IDCE 2025) Returns for Its Third Edition with Theme “Innovating Energy, Creating Sustainable Val”e”
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Bahrain, September 28, 2025: The International Downstream Conference and Exhibition 2025 (IDCE 2025), hosted by Aramco, will return for its third edition from September 30 to October 2, 2025. The event will be held under the Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain and is led by the Gulf Downstream Association (GDA), the driving force behind the re’ion’s downstream collaboration and growth. Representing the collective support of five Gulf na—ions — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and —he UAE — IDCE 2025 serves as a premier platform to advance industry development, share expertise, and enable participation in over $100 billion of investment opportunities across refining, petrochemicals, and sustainability.
The 2025 edition will feature an impressive lineup of sponsors and industry partners, with Aramco as the Host Sponsor; SABIC and Bapco Energies as Strategic Sponsors; KPC, OQ, S-OIL, Arabian Fal, SASREF, SATORP, and ADNOC as Diamond Sponsors; and Al Haddad Motors as Platinum Automotive Partner.
The Definitive Downstream Conference
As the region’s leading platform for refining, petrochemicals, and sustainability, the IDCE 2025 Conference will deliver a powerful agenda with more than 290 expert speakers across 130+ sessions, addressing the most critical themes shaping the global downstream secto— — from Macro, Geopolitics & Regulations to Downstream Strategic Discussion, Decarbonization, Digitalization & Innovation, and the Downstream Value Chain. With S&P Global Commodity Insights, a leading independent provider of information, benchmark prices, and analytics for global energy and commodities markets, serving as a knowledge partner, attendees will gain unparalleled access to strategic insights, practical expertise, and forward-looking perspectives essential for driving innovation and leadership in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.
Premier Experience for Delegates
Registering as a delegate at IDCE 2025 ensures access to a wealth of knowledge, high-level discussions, and transformative networking opportunities. For professionals looking to stay ahead of market trends, gain full exposure to the program, and build meaningful connections, IDCE 2025 represents an unmissable opportunity.
Register as a Delegate:
The program will also feature Youth Pulse, a dedicated platform for students and young professionals to engage with industry leaders, participate in Youth Hub sessions, explore career pathways, and gain hands-on experience with real-world case studies and emerging technologies.
Register as a Youth:
A World-Class Exhibition Platform
The IDCE 2025 Exhibition will gather over 150 top-tier companies and more than 9,500 industry leaders, solution providers, and decision-makers from 53 countries, creating a pivotal platform for innovation and business growth. Companies from around the world are coming together at the IDCE 2025 Exhibition to connect, collaborate on projects, and explore investment opportunities, establishing the event as the premier platform for the downstream sector.
The 2025 edition will feature an impressive lineup of sponsors and industry partners, with Aramco as the Host Sponsor; SABIC and Bapco Energies as Strategic Sponsors; KPC, OQ, S-OIL, Arabian Fal, SASREF, SATORP, and ADNOC as Diamond Sponsors; and Al Haddad Motors as Platinum Automotive Partner.
The Definitive Downstream Conference
As the region’s leading platform for refining, petrochemicals, and sustainability, the IDCE 2025 Conference will deliver a powerful agenda with more than 290 expert speakers across 130+ sessions, addressing the most critical themes shaping the global downstream secto— — from Macro, Geopolitics & Regulations to Downstream Strategic Discussion, Decarbonization, Digitalization & Innovation, and the Downstream Value Chain. With S&P Global Commodity Insights, a leading independent provider of information, benchmark prices, and analytics for global energy and commodities markets, serving as a knowledge partner, attendees will gain unparalleled access to strategic insights, practical expertise, and forward-looking perspectives essential for driving innovation and leadership in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.
Premier Experience for Delegates
Registering as a delegate at IDCE 2025 ensures access to a wealth of knowledge, high-level discussions, and transformative networking opportunities. For professionals looking to stay ahead of market trends, gain full exposure to the program, and build meaningful connections, IDCE 2025 represents an unmissable opportunity.
Register as a Delegate:
The program will also feature Youth Pulse, a dedicated platform for students and young professionals to engage with industry leaders, participate in Youth Hub sessions, explore career pathways, and gain hands-on experience with real-world case studies and emerging technologies.
Register as a Youth:
A World-Class Exhibition Platform
The IDCE 2025 Exhibition will gather over 150 top-tier companies and more than 9,500 industry leaders, solution providers, and decision-makers from 53 countries, creating a pivotal platform for innovation and business growth. Companies from around the world are coming together at the IDCE 2025 Exhibition to connect, collaborate on projects, and explore investment opportunities, establishing the event as the premier platform for the downstream sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment